New Indigenous community space to offer late night services

CEO of Darumbal Youth Community Services, Nyoka Fetoa'i with Indigenous Elders Uncle Barry Doyle and Aunty Ethel Speedy

Indigenous Elders Uncle Barry Doyle and Aunty Ethel Speedy cut a cake to celebrate the opening of a new community space in the Rockhampton CBD on Tuesday.

The opening of Darumbal Community Youth Services' new headquarters in Rockhampton

CEO of Darumbal Youth Community Services, Nyoka Fetoa’i said it was a relief to leave their old headquarters, “where we were squashed in like sardines”, and move to the Alma St precinct.

Not only is the new office more spacious, it sits next to various other complementary services.

Youth worker Lee Bob welcomed guests and the Danoona Dancers performed before Aunty Ethel Speedy gave the Welcome to Country.

She spoke of the elders who formed the organisation 26 years ago, to offer support and non-judgemental care to young people.

Danoona Dancers at the opening of Darumbal Community Youth Services' new headquarters in Rockhampton

Ms Fetoa’I said the service was designed to empower Indigenous people, and reduce the “compound trauma” experienced by their families.

She announced the office would open Thursday through Saturday nights until 10pm to offer a range of recreational and counselling services.

For more information about DCYSI’s programs – support, education, accommodation, community engagement, counselling and family support – visit www.darumbal.org.au