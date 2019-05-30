New initiative to keep Cap Coast cash local

LOCAL INITIATIVE: The Keppel Cash gift card will be launching mid next month to keep cash on the coast.

KEPPEL Cash is ready to make a splash on the Capricorn Coast.

It's not a new currency or an indication that the Keppel Coast has seceded from the rest of Australia, but a way to help boost local businesses and job growth.

Instead of buying multi-national companies gift cards to give as presents for birthdays, anniversaries or Christmas, the Keppel Cash gift card is planned to be available and used at any business on the Capricorn Coast that has an EFTPOS machine.

Launched on Tuesday by the Yeppoon and Emu Park Community Bank branches of the Bendigo Bank and Livingstone Shire Council, director of Keppel Financial Services John Mckenna said the initiative not only helped spread and keep money local but would help keep jobs local and strengthen the local economy.

"The concept is if anyone on the coast purchases one of these cards and puts money onto it, then it will only be used on the Capricorn Coast,” he said.

"It's just like a gift card, you load it up with money and the only place you can spend it is on the Capricorn Coast.”

He hoped the card would quickly be adopted by a wide variety of stores across the coast.

"It can be used with any business on the Capricorn Coast that has an EFTPOS machine and has registered with the system,” he said.

"Registration forms are available at Yeppoon and Emu Park Community Bank branches of the Bendigo Bank or online. It costs nothing to register.

"All the costs involved with this program are being covered by the community banks.”

He said the cards would be available for purchase at Yeppoon and Emu Park Community Bank branches of the Bendigo Bank, as well as select retail outlets and businesses who had signed up to become both an accepting and issuing card establishment.

They can be used anywhere on the Capricorn Coast that has registered with the system.

Stores can use the card for prizes, employee incentives even for petty cash purchases. They could even offer special promotions to Keppel Cash card holders.

Mr Mckenna said the initiative had been working in Australia for over 10 years in several locations.

"We picked it up from another community bank who did it in a drought affected area, so money would be spent within the local community,” he said.

"We picked it up of them and designed our own card, which is valid for a three-year-period.”

Mr Mckenna urged local Capricorn Coast businesses to get on board and register today because you know the money is going to be spent in the local community.

"Here is an opportunity to register for free and help spread and keep money local,” he said.

The Keppel Cash Card is scheduled to be released mid-June with more information available soon.

Register today

BUSINESSES interested in selling and accepting the Keppel Cash cards can contact either the Yeppoon or Emu Park Community Bank branches of the Bendigo Bank.

Registrations will also be taken at free networking meetings being held in Emu Park and Yeppoon. Dates TBA.