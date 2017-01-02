Menu
Free trips on the Keppel Explorer this Sunday.
New Island Hopper brings new adventures to Cap Coast

Trish Bowman
by
22nd May 2019 10:00 AM
THE new Keppel Explorer Island Hopper will be launched with a bang at Keppel Bay Marina this Sunday from 1-5pm.

Keppel Explorer owner Scott Ryan said Kylie and Shazz from Keppel Bay marina would host the event.

"Members of the public are invited to a free, 10-minute boat ride out of the harbour, past Fan Rock, along Kemp Beach, around Bluff Rock and back into the Marina between 2-4pm."

The Keppel Explorer is the new sightseeing and whale watching RIB, island hopping around the Keppels with the intention to provide tailored tours and explore where no other tourists go.

All ages are welcome to join the fun, especially families. For inquiries phone 4933 6244

