New Jolt Cafe owner hopes to revitalise East Street

Cameron Maltby is the new owner of Rockhampton cafe Jolt.

WHEN the opportunity presented itself to purchase well-known Jolt Bakery Cafe, Cameron Maltby jumped at the opportunity.

Despite initial plans to launch his latest venture in April 2019, he fast-tracked the process and got the ball rolling in about two weeks.

The director of Maltby Pty Ltd moved to Rockhampton from Brisbane in October 2016 and took a leap when he decided to take on Degani at Allenstown.

With his extensive cooking and hospitality experience, the 29-year-old father of two had great success with the business and decided to expand.

"I'm taking on Jolt (on East St) from this Saturday,” he said.

"This has been in the works for a while and it's something that sprung up very quickly.

"It was planned to go ahead in April next year but things changed and I threw it all together in the last 16 days.”

Mr Maltby left high school at 15 to pursue his cooking career and spent years cooking across the country and overseas.

"I got out of cooking with no intentions of returning to it but I always found myself drawn back in,” he said.

"I decided I was sick of being an employee and I put everything together to work for myself.

"Degani was the first time I owned a business and it's just gone really well.

"It comes down to passion and the effort I put into it.”

For the passionate cook, there is no other job that provides the same satisfaction.

"The greatest reward in cooking is making people happy and being complimented when it's good.”

Mr Maltby said the groundwork he put in with his Allenstown business had made the new venture much easier.

"A lot of suppliers stay the same and I already have accounts with them,” he said.

The choice to invest again in the Beef Capital reflects Mr Maltby's belief in the potential of the city and possibility for East St to become a food destination for Central Queensland.

"It's always been really good to me,” he said. "I came here with not much and managed to really succeed here.

"I want to keep locals employed and in jobs and support them. I love this town and want to give back.”

Mr Maltby uses his business to sponsor a professional CQ boxer.

He also supports local schools and community groups, as well as raising money through raffle tickets and vouches to raise funds for a new playground.

"I am very community focused... I source as much of my produce locally as possible,” he said.

"I plan to continue to grow and hope to region continues to see the same growth.”