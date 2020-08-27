Menu
Barristers and solicitors at Rockhampton's Old Supreme Court Chambers in about 2010. From left: Jeff Clarke, Tony Arnold, Jordan Ahlstrand, Ross Lo Monaco, Maree Willey, Tom Polley and Graeme Crow. JENNY LIGHTFOOT
Crime

New judge for Rockhampton District Court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
27th Aug 2020 2:35 PM | Updated: 2:55 PM
ROCKHAMPTON'S district court is about to see a change of faces.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, who was a practising solicitor in Rockhampton before becoming a magistrate, has been announced as Rockhampton's new judge.

READ HERE: Step back in time and read a story from when Mr Clarke was a solicitor: Teacher's 58,000 child porn images

His start date is Monday, August 31.

The Morning Bulletin believes sitting Judge Michael Burnett is relocating to Brisbane to fill the spot left after another judge recently retired.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D'Ath has announced the appointment of three new judges to the District Court.

The other two new judges are Geraldine Dann (Southport District Court, commencing 7 September) and Rowan Jackson QC (Southport District Court, commencing 31 August).

"Jeffrey Clarke has served as a Magistrate in Rockhampton and has been a Magistrate since 2015," Ms D'Ath said.

"He was called to the bar in 1995, his practice focusing mainly on criminal matters in the District and Supreme Courts.

"He has also acted in personal injury claims, appeals and judicial reviews and is a Past President of the Victims of Crime Association - Central Queensland.

Mr Clarke's appointment follows from another local lawyer taking up the gown and wig - Graeme Crow was appointed as Central Queensland's Supreme Court judge after Justice Duncan McMeekin retired in March 2018.

