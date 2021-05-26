Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bubble tea business, Juice King, is opening next month at Stockland Rockhampton.
A bubble tea business, Juice King, is opening next month at Stockland Rockhampton.
Business

New juice store to open at Stockland Rockhampton

Vanessa Jarrett
26th May 2021 10:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A new takeaway store is set to open at Stockland Rockhampton, specialising in bubble tea.

Juice King is expected to open around June 20 and will be located across from Donut King near Stockland in a new building.

A render of the new Juice King store which will be located at Stockland Rockhampton.
A render of the new Juice King store which will be located at Stockland Rockhampton.

The takeaway business will sell bubble tea, fruit tea, ice-cream and hot dogs.

The owners already own two businesses in Stockland - Rebalance Therapy and Essential Massage and have a Juice King store in Brisbane.

About four to five staff will be recruited for the store.

“We’re pleased to welcome Juice King to Stockland Rockhampton as a new specialty bubble tea retailer that we know our customers are going to enjoy,” Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Elysia Birmingham said.

Other new stores coming to Stockland Rockhampton include Athlete’s Foot, Oscar Wylee, TK Maxx and Time Zone.

Morning Bulletin subscribers, don’t forget to activate your Courier Mail subscription that comes free with your subscription

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

bubble tea rockhampton new business stockland rockhampton tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three-vehicle smash blocks North Rocky intersection

        Premium Content Three-vehicle smash blocks North Rocky intersection

        Breaking UPDATE: A tow truck has arrived at the scene.

        Teenager suffers serious injuries in after-dark rollover

        Premium Content Teenager suffers serious injuries in after-dark rollover

        News A second teenager was also injured in the crash.

        OPINION: Life’s challenges often closer than we think

        Premium Content OPINION: Life’s challenges often closer than we think

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Harry’s View and SMSes to the editor.

        Horse trainer has ban halved on appeal

        Premium Content Horse trainer has ban halved on appeal

        News The Central Queensland horse trainer successfully had his disqualification reduced...