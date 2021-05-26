New juice store to open at Stockland Rockhampton

A bubble tea business, Juice King, is opening next month at Stockland Rockhampton.

A bubble tea business, Juice King, is opening next month at Stockland Rockhampton.

A new takeaway store is set to open at Stockland Rockhampton, specialising in bubble tea.

Juice King is expected to open around June 20 and will be located across from Donut King near Stockland in a new building.

A render of the new Juice King store which will be located at Stockland Rockhampton.

The takeaway business will sell bubble tea, fruit tea, ice-cream and hot dogs.

The owners already own two businesses in Stockland - Rebalance Therapy and Essential Massage and have a Juice King store in Brisbane.

About four to five staff will be recruited for the store.

“We’re pleased to welcome Juice King to Stockland Rockhampton as a new specialty bubble tea retailer that we know our customers are going to enjoy,” Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Elysia Birmingham said.

Other new stores coming to Stockland Rockhampton include Athlete’s Foot, Oscar Wylee, TK Maxx and Time Zone.

Morning Bulletin subscribers, don’t forget to activate your Courier Mail subscription that comes free with your subscription

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription