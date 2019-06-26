New justice of the peace signing centre trial at Cap Coast

HERE TO HELP: Jan Crowley volunteers for the Emu Park JPs in the Community program.

HERE TO HELP: Jan Crowley volunteers for the Emu Park JPs in the Community program.

A TRIAL JP Signing Centre will operate in the Emu Park Art Gallery during July, August and September in a bid to improve services and allow easier access for everyone living at the southern end of the Capricorn Coast.

Emu Park co-ordinator Jan Crowley said the three-month trial is to determine the level of interest and support for the establishment of a permanent local service under the JPs in the Community program. The initiative began when Ms Crowley, who volunteers her time as a JP through the Department of Justice at Yeppoon Courthouse, noticed a lot of people from Emu Park and nearby suburbs were travelling to Yeppoon to utilise the services.

"I contacted officials in Brisbane who investigated and agreed to a trial service to commence,” Ms Crowley said.

"We then needed a venue, so I approached Emu Park Gallery which is very embedded in the Emu Park community and they were delighted to allow us to provide the service from their venue.”

Ms Crowley said if you don't have transport it makes it terribly inconvenient to make use of the service, likewise the travel is often difficult for seniors.

"The population in the communities at the southern end of the coast (Emu Park, Coowonga, Cawarral, Keppel Sands, Kinka and Mulambin) is increasing steadily,” she said.

"It is also a popular long stop-over for grey nomads between May and September which adds significantly to the local population.

"JPs in the Community program has been operating since 2003 to provide easy access to free witnessing services at accessible, user friendly sites throughout Queensland.

"A Signing Centre located at Emu Park will allow residents living in this area of the Capricorn Coast to have access to a regular, reliable, free local service when they need documents witnessed or certified.”

New Trial JP services

Location: Emu Park Art Gallery Workshop Space at 42 Pattison Street, Emu Park

Times: Tuesday 11am-1pm and Thursday 3-5pm

Trial Start: Tuesday, July 2