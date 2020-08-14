New kebab shop to tantalise late night tastebuds at coast

Dan Grace is the cook behind the new cafe.

A NEW kebab shop is opening in Yeppoon and will be staying open until 4am on weekends for those looking for food after leaving the pub.

Dan’s Den Kebabs and Grill hopes to open next Tuesday (August 18) and will be the second store for business partners Elisa Wales and Dan Grace.

Elisa owns Mediterranean Kebabs at Glenmore Shopping Village in North Rockhampton and was looking for somewhere at the coast to open a store as she lives there.

Dan's Den Kebabs and Grill is located in the heart of Yeppoon.

Just a month ago, they came across the perfect location in Normanby St, near Zambreros.

“The location is so good, in the heart of Yeppoon,” she said.

It has been a quick turn-around, with the pair busily doing the fit-out, getting equipment sorted and electricity connected.

Elisa said she was slightly concerned about opening in the middle of a pandemic, but it had been handled well in Queensland.

“It is a bit worrying but we are safe in here and always complying with regulations,” she said.

“My food is good and healthy.”

The eatery will feature Mediterranean and Turkish cuisine with a mix of Australian food with kebabs, pizzas, pies, coffee, burger and chips.

There will also be salads and vegetarian options.

Dan''s Den Kebabs and Grill on Normanby St in Yeppoon

DAN’S DEN KEBABS AND GRILL

1/6 Normanby St, Yeppoon

Takeaway restaurant

Kebabs, pizzas, burgers, nachos, gozleme, pitas and more

Open Friday and Saturday nights until 4am and open at 9.30am on weekdays

Opening next Tuesday, August 18