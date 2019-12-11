New kebab store opens in Rockhampton

BRINGING a passion for homemade, healthy food and quality customer service, Alex Gokmen is opening a brand new fast food outlet that will offer everyone’s favourite late night splurge - the beloved kebabs.

Sunlight Kebabs Grill and Fresh Pizza will open in Parkhurst Town Shopping Centre on Tuesday, with plenty of options for those looking for a new place for lunch.

The items on the menu include kebabs, pizzas, Turkish cookies, grilled platters, healthy boxes (meat and salad options), kids meals (chips and nuggets), borek (a baked, filled pastry made of thin flaky dough), desserts, burgers and snack packs.

Mr Gokmen has been in the hospitality industry for the last 22 years, owning kebab stores in Melbourne and Brisbane.

He made the move to Rockhampton two years ago for the “good location, less traffic and good people”.

“I make my own pizza. It’s fresh and delicious with a fresh base and fresh sauce,” he said.

“It’s my own recipe.”

Mr Gokmen said Sunlight Kebabs will also offer options that cater to food intolerances.

“I also have gluten-free falafel, kebab and pizza,” he said.

“I have special tabouli and homemade falafel.

“I also make a special snack pack box which is beautiful.

“I try to always make healthy food and if people are happy with my food then that makes me happy too.”

Mr Gokmen’s family will also jump on board as part of Sunlight Kebab’s team - making it a family-run business.

The opening week specials (Dec 17-21) include a regular kebab for $5, and a regular snack pack with a can of drink for $9.99.

Sunlight Kebab and Pizza will be located in Parkhurst Town Shopping Centre at Shop 17/810-818 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.

Opening hours are 9am-9pm seven days a week.