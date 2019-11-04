New Knights coach puts players on notice

Adam O'Brien takes over at the Knights this week. Picture: Newcastle Knights

Incoming Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien will deliver a simple but blunt message to his ­players when he leads his first training session on Wednesday.

"If you want to feel good you don't play rugby league because you're not going to feel good for the whole 80 minutes," O'Brien will tell his players.

"We need to get comfortable staying in the game in those moments."

O'Brien is far from a rookie, having been a top-line coach for more than a decade, learning his trade under Storm coach Craig Bellamy before spending the past two years at the Roosters ­alongside Trent Robinson.

He played under Brad Arthur at the Batemans Bay Tigers in the early 2000s before following the future Parramatta coach to Cairns Brothers.

This week, O'Brien will stand up in front of his players for the first time in total control.

New recruit Jayden Brailey, skipper Mitchell Pearce and fullback Kalyn Ponga will be there on Wednesday with Kangaroos prop David Klemmer the only star missing.

"We need to have some honest conversations about where we are at," O'Brien will explain to his Knights.

"If we don't change some behaviour then we will get the same results.

"They need to be a strong defensive player. If I have to pick between two players I'll go with the better defensive player. Your mental character comes out in your defence. We're building a lot of resilience around our defence."

O'Brien arrived in Newcastle with little fanfare. He caught the train from Central rather than having a club official drive to pick him up as he relocated from Sydney. While his arrival may have been low-key, O'Brien has been working furiously since his commitments with the Roosters ended after their grand final win.

Kalyn Ponga and the Knights are looking to bounce back under their new coach. Picture: AAP

KNIGHTS OF OLD

The Knights were hammered for their limp end to the season which led to Nathan Brown's premature exit. Since setting up base in Newcastle, O'Brien has been pleasantly surprised to see player-led training sessions during the squad's off-season, with 22 players taking part last week.

"That shows me straight away they care," O'Brien said.

"They didn't enjoy what happened at the end of the year.

"It's easy to look at the negatives of last year but Nathan (Brown) and the coaching staff did a really good job. They made a lot of improvements."

O'Brien has already added a contact room inside Newcastle's training base.

COACHING STYLE

O'Brien is cut straight from the Bellamy mould. While he has been in charge of the team's attack, much of the pre-season will focus on defence and building the club's mental resilience. But he knows he has some of the game's best attacking players.

"The big change they will notice is we will be putting them into uncomfortable moments and seeing them add that resilience and pushing through," O'Brien said.

Adam O’Brien learned from the best in Craig Bellamy.

"We'll be mixing up what they do and when they do it. We don't play too many games at 8.30am so we need to make sure we're competing and training in the afternoon sessions when you've already done weights, speed and contact.

"There are obviously a number of players who play eyes-up footy - guys like Kalyn, Mitchell, Brailey, Connor (Watson) and Kurt Mann. I don't want to tie them down with a whole heap of structure.

"We need to make sure we're bringing them into the game. You need a certain level of structure otherwise there will be no accountability. I'll back them in the moments where they drift off the plan and play with their eyes as long as they have the skills to do it.

"In the first six weeks the biggest focus will be having a physically and mentally fit team, but I want a highly skilled team too."

Can Adam O’Brien deliver for the success-starved Knights? Picture: AAP

COACHING CAMP

O'Brien and his coaching staff including David Furner, Willie Peters, Rory Kostjasyn and Eric Smith, underwent their own coaching-style boot camp at the end of last month.

The group spent three days together in Port ­Stephens where they went through all their plans for the season.

They were joined by other key staff members at times including Alex McKinnon, Brian Canavan and performance manager Balin Cupples.

"One thing I am big on is planning," O'Brien said.

"Making sure everything is planned from kicking, skill, social events. You can ­always re-evaluate.

"All the staff ran over their plans during the day and then it was about getting together at night, sharing stories, having a few laughs and getting to know each other."

ALEX'S BIG ROLE

Ex-Knights and Dragons player McKinnon, 27, will head up Newcastle's recruitment after Troy Pezet left the position. O'Brien said there was instant chemistry with McKinnon.

"I couldn't be happier for him," O'Brien said.

Alex McKinnon will head up Newcastle’s recruitment. Picture: Peter Lorimer

"I've really connected with Alex. I remember speaking to Craig (Bellamy) before I came up and he is close to Alex. He said 'you'll like this kid, he is like us'.

"He seems so much older than he is. He has a good footy brain and eye for talent. He has a good eye for a Knights player and he knows what type of player we need here.

"He is going to be very successful."