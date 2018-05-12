New land available in popular Norman Gardens estate

Silver Wattle at Crestwood Estate in Norman Gardens is a great location with a family friendly vibe.

OWN your own piece of luxury at the Crestwood Estate in Norman Gardens.

Silver Wattle, a valued addition to the estate, has become the latest land release at the estate.

It consists of 38 flat and easy-to-build-on allotments at popular market-driven sizes, with prices starting from $152,000.

Block sizes range from 434sqm, which is suitable for buyers wanting to downsize, to 914sqm.

There are many traditional-sized allotments, and a range of house and land packages, which are available to suit buyers' budgets and lifestyle choices.

First-home buyers are able to take advantage of a $20,000 government grant, however this is guaranteed until June 30 only.

Buyers are also able to choose their own design and builder.

The area is convenient for those wanting to enjoy afternoon strolls around quiet streets in the area, where like-minded neighbours also reside.

You can also enjoy the beautiful scenery the Mount Archer Nature Reserve has to offer.

Residents enjoy the family friendly vibe of Crestwood Estate, positioned only minutes from Stockland Rockhampton, other shopping opportunities, and CQUniversity.

It is only a 20-minute drive from Yeppoon, where you can enjoy beautiful beaches.

Silver Wattle has already achieved a great result.

Contracts have been issued and there is a regular stream of inquiry.

Eight blocks currently remain there after being released in December last year.

This follows the success of the previous stage, Chestnut Avenue.

Silver Wattle was developed by Keppel Developments Pty Ltd, which was also behind Sea Haven Yeppoon, The Shoals

Lammermoor and Breeze Residential in Gracemere.

You can visit the information display at 1 Chestnut Ave to view packages and lot options for your potential new home and lifestyle.

Keppel Developments Pty Ltd teams up with local financiers who can help you through the finance process.