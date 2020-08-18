New law to pay QLD debt, prevent privatisation

LEGISLATION meant to help pay Queensland's debts and prevent the privatisation of state assets elicited praise from Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and prompted the LNP to call Labor economically untrustworthy.

The Queensland Future Fund Bill 2020, which passed parliament on Thursday last week, is a framework by which the government can set up sinking funds, or "special purpose accounts", for any legislated objective.

The first so-called future fund, birthed alongside the eponymous bill, is the Debt Retirement Fund: its goal is to collect money to pay off debt and improve the state's credit rating.

The new law stipulates that any state asset contributing money to a future fund "must be held by a state entity in perpetuity"; that is, it cannot be privatised.

In her parliamentary speech, Ms Lauga said the legislation would "deliver tough new anti-privatisation protections to ensure Queensland's strategic assets are kept in public hands".

"Treasury had identified opportunities for the fund to hold non-cash investment[s] such as commercial land and unregulated infrastructure," she said.

"Importantly, strategic assets such as commercial power or water infrastructure will be put into this new 'locked box' to protect them from being privatised by those opposite.

"The inclusion of an anti-privatisation locked box removes the risk of the LNP trying to justify a sell-off of assets that are already helping the state offset its net debt position."

By the law's provisions, the state must also own assets at least equal to the public sector's superannuation liabilities.

Setting up a new future fund will require last week's bill to be amended, and any money contributed to the fund will be "quarantined" for its legislated purpose.

Each created account will be reported as part of the treasury's annual financial statement.

A spokesman for the LNP said Labor had a track record of selling assets and "can't be trusted to manage the economy".

"Queensland has the worst unemployment rate in the nation and a record number of Queenslanders on the jobless queue," he said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk was the last Premier to announce an economic stimulus package but was the first and only Premier to cancel the state budget.

"No budget means Labor is flying blind through the biggest economic crisis in almost a century."