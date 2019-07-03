NEW LAWS: Anglers facing reduced catch limits

SOME of Central Queensland's most popular recreational fish species, including barramundi and spanish mackerel, will be further protected under new fisheries reforms set to become law in September.

Along with barra which are bountiful in the Fitzroy River, the other holy grail of the system, the mighty mud crab, is set to have catch limits reduced.

Fishers have until 5pm on July 19 to have their say on the proposed changes being considered by the relevant working groups and the State Government's Sustainable Fisheries Expert Panel.

The changes, which follow an extensive 18-month consultation process, involve both the commercial and recreational fishing sectors and aim to improve the long-term sustainability and profitability of Queensland's fishery.

At recreational level, among the changes proposed includes a new boat limit of 10 for barramundi, six for spanish mackerel and two for black jew.

The boat limits (excludes charter boats) would be calculated by using the individual "in-possession” limits for fish species deemed to be high-value black market species, and multiplying that figure by two.

A Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokesman confirmed that "high-value black market fish species” included shark, barramundi, spanish mackerel, snapper and black jew.

Another sought-after Fitzroy River species, the king or threadfin salmon, is set to have its minimum legal size limit increased from 60cm to 65cm.

Recreational crabbers are also set to have their bag limit reduced from 10 to seven.

Significantly, the proposed introduction of tagging for all commercially-caught mud crabs would come into effect from March 1, 2020, and help combat the black-marketing of this species.

Another interesting aspect of the proposed changes is a ban on the recreational snapper and pearl perch catch during the month of July, starting next year, to allow stocks to rebuild.

Avid recreational fisherman and Morning Bulletin fishing columnist Scott Lynch said he supported the proposed changes, including boat limits.

"It's only a small percentage of people who are fortunate enough to catch the bag limits on these species anyway.

"I think the proposed changes are good. For example if a boat with three people in it came back with six spanish mackerel between them, they would be stoked.

"And two spanish mackerel each is enough to feed your family.”

Ways to have your say in the final round of consultation include an online survey.

For more information contact 13 25 23 or visit www.daf.qld.gov.au