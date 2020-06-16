New laws passed in Queensland youth crime crackdown

Police have today been granted the power to appeal bail for repeat youth offenders. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

JUVENILE criminals who are deemed a danger to the Rockhampton community will no longer receive bail following the introduction of tough new legislation.

The Palaszczuk on Tuesday afternoon revealed the new laws under the Youth Justice Act, as the state looks to strengthen current and ineffective laws surrounding repeat youth offenders.

The changes come as part of the state’s ‘hard line on youth crime’ five-point action plan to combat the issue.

Under the plan, police will be given more power to appeal bail for young offenders, strike teams will target problem areas including Rockhampton, while culture-based rehabilitation will take place through new on-country initiatives.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the government had listened to communities across the state and understood their concerns about youth crime.

Police Commissioner Katerina Carroll APM, Brittany Lauga MP, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Barry O'Rourke MP outline new youth crime prevention measures in March.

“Every Queenslander deserves to feel safe in their community and these new laws will leave no doubt that criminal activity will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Under these changes, any young person deemed an unacceptable risk to the safety of the community must be refused bail.

“What we are saying to youth offenders is that their behaviour won’t be tolerated in Rockhampton.”

Child Safety, Youth and Women Minister Di Farmer said the amendments were made in the best interest of the public.

The new legislation, she said, followed significant investments in early intervention programs, new detention centre beds and extra police.

“We’ve put over half a billion dollars into youth justice reforms, including the construction of new youth detention beds, and that investment is seeing results,” she said.

“This is a significant change to what has been in place and it is aimed squarely at repeat and prolific young offenders.”

Since 2010, a 30 per cent drop in the number of youths committing offences has been recorded.