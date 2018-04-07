New lease granted for another Bowen Basin coking coal mine

BENGAL COAL: Around 200 jobs could be created for the Dysart East Underground Coal Mine.

BENGAL COAL: Around 200 jobs could be created for the Dysart East Underground Coal Mine.

CENTRAL Queensland's metallurgical (coking) coal sector recently received a timely shot in the arm with yet another new Bowen Basin mine being granted a lease.

In recent times, there's been growing interest demand for coking coal in the Bowen basin with a number of projects including the Karin Basin and Kestral coal mine, being acquired and developed to source the essential ingredient for the production of steel.

Bengal Coal secured the lease from the Queensland Government until 2039 for their relatively small mine, Dysart East.

The mine was expected to much need jobs while producing about 1.9m tonnes of prime hard coking coal annually.

The Queensland Resources Council welcomed the Palaszczuk Government's decision to issue a mining lease for a mine near Dysart in central Queensland saying it would create construction jobs and 200 operational jobs for the life of the mine.

QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said Bengal Coal's plan is to develop the new underground coal mine in the Bowen Basin was more good news for the coal industry.

"Queensland metallurgical coal is used in steel and other forms of manufacturing and is enjoying increased global demand," Mr Macfarlane said.

"A lot of people talk about diversity in our sector in terms of employment, but we also need diversity in the size of the companies involved in producing and this lease allows smaller coal deposits to be mined.

"Coking coal is major contributor to Queensland's economy and a key part of the State's resources sector. The Queensland resources sector now provides one in every $6 dollars in the Queensland economy, sustains one in eight Queensland jobs, and supports more than 16,400 business across the State all from 0.1 percent of Queensland's land mass."

