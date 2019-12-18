New lease of life at old cafe

Shanon Clein, Lauren Clein, Jessica Delforce and Jarrod Miles are the new owners behind Rocky Mountain Caf.

WITH A fresh lick of paint, a new look inside and a tantalising menu, the former Cheese and Biscuits Cafe is reopening today.

The Frenchville Rd business is even launching with a new name - Rocky Mountain Cafe. The business sold earlier this year to a group of business partners, Lauren and Shanon Clein and Jessica Delforce and Jarrod Miles.

The two couples met through a friend at the Clein’s business, an airline servicing company based at Rockhampton airport. The business does mostly Qantas catering, groundhandling and charter flight cleaning.

The couples were both looking at the business when it came up for sale and they decided to “jump on it together”.

“We’re a young team and we just want to make it fun,” Ms Delforce said.

They had the key hand-over on November 5 and have spent the past six weeks renovating the space. There is a new deck built outside for alfresco dining as well as new art, a wall lounge, cabinetry and light fittings.

The revived space has more of a “modern, casual feel”.

“It doesn’t just have to be a takeaway, come in and enjoy the atmosphere,” Ms Delforce said.

“To go and relax in a suburb more so than having to go into the CBD to get a new coffee,” Mrs Clein said.

The cafe closed in June and the movement of new owners has created excitement among nearby residents and regulars.

“People have seen the name change and are aware of what’s happening. We’ve been here every day meeting people,” Ms Delforce said.

Being a smaller cafe, they are restricted with the size of the kitchen, meaning it is a limited menu.

There are five breakfast and five lunch options including bagels, overnight oats, a pulled pork bowl and a lamb burger.

With items available from the cabinet as well, there will be “fresh, healthy, nice, free- range products sourced from local produce”.

They will also have gluten free and vegan options ­available and low FODMAP food down the track.

And of course, good coffee.

“We have a focus on making everything consistent and clean and everything we want it to be,” Ms Delforce said.

“We’re not just getting frozen food, we’re putting in a lot of time and effort into our food preparation.

“A lot of cafes do the same thing but we are trying to do our own twist.”

The doors will be open today from 6.30am and the business owners hope to see people lined up waiting.

It seems there would be plenty of interest as there were some keen locals yesterday who thought the cafe had already opened.