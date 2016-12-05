New legislation to put stop to unpaid invoices

"Project bank accounts are the heart of a series of building industry reforms that will make sure subbies and tradies get paid in full, on time, every time,” Mrs Lauga said.

THE State Government is busy preparing new legislation that will tackle the issue of unpaid invoices which has been a problem across the construction sector for a long time.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said Keppel's tradies, sub-contractors, homeowners and suppliers to the building and construction industry will benefit from new laws being prepared by the Palaszczuk Government to ensure security of payment.

She said the problem of unpaid invoices has been a serious issue across the construction sector for a long time, with subcontractors and tradies bearing the brunt.

"Non-payment wrecks small businesses, puts pressure on relationships, and the stress involved can lead to even more serious consequences,” Mrs Lauga said.

"It's not fair - if you do the work, you should be paid in full, on time, every time.”

She said the state's $44 billion construction industry touched the lives of every Queenslander.

"Whether you work in the industry, buy from companies in the industry, supply to the industry or use the urban facilities that are produced by the industry - every one of us has somehow interacted with the building and construction industry,” Mrs Lauga said.

"And we all know someone who's been affected by non-payment.”

The Palaszczuk Government was now preparing legislation to phase in project bank accounts across the State.

"Project bank accounts are the heart of a series of building industry reforms that will make sure subbies and tradies get paid in full, on time, every time,” Mrs Lauga said.

"From January 1 2019, every construction project over $1 million will be required to operate a project bank account.

"We will be supporting industry to transition by introducing project bank accounts on all Queensland Government construction projects between $1 million and $10 million from the start of 2018.”

The security of payment measures are the centrepiece of the Queensland Building Plan, a suite of building industry reforms to ensure a safe, fair and more sustainable building and construction industry that creates jobs and encourages economic growth.

"I urge Keppel locals to comment on the Queensland Government's newly released Building Plan Discussion Paper.

"The paper will provide a platform to discuss some of the industry's most commonly raised topics, including: security of payment for sub-contractors, regulation around non-conforming products and the Queensland Home Warranty Scheme.

"The discussion paper will also seek feedback around housing sustainability, liveable housing designs, trades licensing, plumbing and drainage legislation.

"This is why it's so important to have your say on the new Queensland Building Plan discussion paper,” said Mrs Lauga.

The Queensland Building Plan discussion paper is available to view on www.hpw.qld.gov.au and community consultation sessions will begin early next year.