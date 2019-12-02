Menu
Darryl Saw, Rose Swadling and Dennis Smith have been recognised for their contributions to the Queensland Retired Police Association.
News

New life members for retired police association

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DENNIS Smith and Darryl Saw have been made life members of the Queensland Retired Police Association.

Smith, Rockhampton branch secretary, and Saw, president of the Gladstone branch, each received the honour at an annual dinner at Frenchville Sports Club recently.

Other Rockhampton branch members honoured were Cavill Heywood (veteran membership); Gloria Heywood and June Young (veteran associate membership); and Carolyn Tomlin (senior associate membership).

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Rose Swadling was presented with a plaque for her 25 years’ support of the Rockhampton branch.

This organisation was formed in 1982 and provides support and fellowship to retired police officers, support staff and friends.

