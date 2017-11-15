New life set for 77-year-old Rocky home

The dwelling at 244 Canning St is set to be turned into a health clinic.

The dwelling at 244 Canning St is set to be turned into a health clinic. CONTRIBUTED

NEW life is set to be breathed into a quaint Rockhampton home after development plans see major transformations.

Rockhampton Regional councillors moved a motion in today's Planning and Regulatory Meeting to give the 77-year-old home new life as a health clinic.

The property was sold to applicant, Robert Virtue, in 2015 undergoing some renovations a few months after the initial sale.

The 809 sp m block currently boasts a well-maintained stilted Queenslander and large backyard with development sketches revealing plans to maintain the existing house as a private dwelling.

Underneath the house is set to be enclosed and showcase an open plan reception area, two consulting rooms and restroom and a private storeroom.

Councillor Ellen Smith said the beautifully presented house was an asset to the street and a health clinic would be suited there.

Cr Ellen Smith Allan Reinikka ROK190717aspringe

The boutique clinic is expected to treat an exclusive clientele with developments already under way.

The application was moved by councillors today and will be discussed in the next ordinary council meeting.