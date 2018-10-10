Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland company Ostwald Brothers has gone into liquidation. Picture: Supplied
Queensland company Ostwald Brothers has gone into liquidation. Picture: Supplied
Business

New liquidators brought in to recover $5m

by Matthew Newton
10th Oct 2018 7:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE new liquidator of a defunct Queensland construction business will attempt to claw back nearly $5 million in preferential payments made in the six months prior to the company's shut down.

FTI Consulting's John Park and Kelly-Anne Trenfield were appointed as liquidators of Dalby-based Ostwald Brothers after former liquidators Derrick Vickers and Sam Marsden of Pricewaterhouse Coopers resigned amid growing creditor dissatisfaction, and citing a conflict of interest over PPB Advisory's August 1 merger with PwC.

In FTI Consulting's most recent report to creditors, Ms Trenfield wrote that PwC had made a claim for the remaining $1.2 million in Ostwald Brothers' bank account for "remuneration and disbursements", meaning there was no cash at hand to fund further recovery efforts.

Of the $5.2 million in payments made to 33 creditors in the lead-up to the company's winding up, Ms Trenfield said she had investigated the preferential payment claims and found four potential preferences totalling nearly $400,000 were not feasible or otherwise uncommercial to pursue.

"I have referred six of these potential preference recipients valued at $1,459,617 to my solicitors and I am continually liaising with them in this regard," she wrote.

She said the remaining 23 potential preferential payments valued at $3.3 million were still being investigated.

Ms Trenfield said investigations into uncommercial transactions and insolvent trading claims had been put on hold until she was able to obtain funding, either from recoveries or external sources.

She also noted she had received correspondence from company directors Daniel, Brendan and Matthew Ostwald's solicitors "disputing the preliminary conclusions of the former liquidators" with regard to allegations of insolvent trading.

business construction construction company finance liquidators

Top Stories

    Injured motorbike rider sues Federal Govt for $950k

    premium_icon Injured motorbike rider sues Federal Govt for $950k

    Crime The man suffered multiple broken bones and serious internal injuries after swerving to avoid an oncoming defence force truck

    • 10th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    Showers, storms expected to round out week in Capricornia

    Showers, storms expected to round out week in Capricornia

    Weather Good falls expected in western parts of CQ

    • 10th Oct 2018 8:28 AM
    First water drops rush into world-first wave pool

    premium_icon First water drops rush into world-first wave pool

    Offbeat EXCLUSIVE: Filling the huge basin will take more than a week

    • 10th Oct 2018 6:58 AM
    Court simulation tests CQUniversity students

    Court simulation tests CQUniversity students

    News Accident forensics students gave evidence for their final assignment

    • 10th Oct 2018 8:30 AM

    Local Partners