New LNP leader heard CQ voters 'loud and clear'

QUEENSLAND'S new LNP leader Deb Frecklington says she's heard the message "loud and clear".

"I know that Central Queenslanders are a bit over the two major parties," Ms Frecklington said.

"That message has been heard loud and clear.

"Obviously we performed very poorly as a party in Central Queensland and that is something we will be addressing."

Having stepped into the role this past week, Ms Frecklington has promised a new approach.

"I am not your typical politician," she told The Morning Bulletin.

"I can assure Central Queenslanders that I take a no-frills attitude to politics and with me, what you see is what you get.

"The LNP that I lead is the only party that will stand up to Labor over important issues for Central Queenslanders such as Rookwood Weir and vegetation management."

She said was was not interested in One Nation.

"One Nation is simply a protest party that for the third time in less than two decades has delivered a Labor government," Ms Frecklington said.

"One Nation likes to talk a big game but when you scratch away at the surface there is absolutely no substance.

"There will be no deals with One Nation while I am LNP Leader."

She said she was "in politics to help make people's lives better and nothing else".

"Queenslanders have spoken at the last two elections and as a party we must listen, regroup and rebuild faith in the LNP as the only party that can deliver for Queensland," Ms Frecklington said.

"As the new leadership team, Tim Mander and I are under no illusions of the work we must do to rebuild faith with Queenslanders.

"We always knew Labor would run a scare campaign. However, the buck now stops with Annastacia Palaszczuk. There is no one left to blame if things go pear-shaped.

"Stop talking about it and start doing it. Annastacia Palaszczuk is the Premier and she needs to start delivering for Central Queensland.

"She certainly loves the votes Central Queenslanders give her, now it is time to deliver for them for once."

Ms Palaszczuk said she would continue to work for all Queenslanders.

"I made it clear when I became Labor Leader five years ago, that my focus was listening to Queenslanders and finding answers to their concerns," Ms Palaszczuk said. "The concerns and hopes Queenslanders discuss around their kitchen tables will be the concerns and hopes that my Government will address around the Cabinet table."