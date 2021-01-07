New location for Rocky Australia Day ceremonies

Rockhampton Regional Council’s Australia Day ceremonies will be held on the bank of the Fitzroy River in 2021, rather than at the Heritage Village.

Acting mayor Neil Fisher confirmed on Thursday that because the village was “under a refurbishment stage”, it would not host the citizenship or Australia Day Awards ceremonies.

Instead, those two ceremonies will be held together by the Fitzroy River.

“For many, many years we’ve had that disjoined Australia Day with our citizenship ceremonies and also our Australia Day Awards,” Cr Fisher said.

“All of those will be combined on the one stage during the events on Australia Day.

“This year there we’ve decided we’ll go for the river bank and the laid back atmosphere along the Fitzroy River.”

About the Heritage Village, Cr Fisher said to “watch this space”.

“For 2021 it won’t be, but it’s still there for future events, and once we get all of the road infrastructure and all of that completed around the Heritage Village as well as the work that’s been undertaken with the tourism vision of the Heritage Village, well then that’s when we’ll use that facility again.”

He said he would leave other details of the refurbishments “for another day”.