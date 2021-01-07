Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Part of the Heritage Village at Parkhurst.
Part of the Heritage Village at Parkhurst.
Council News

New location for Rocky Australia Day ceremonies

Timothy Cox
7th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton Regional Council’s Australia Day ceremonies will be held on the bank of the Fitzroy River in 2021, rather than at the Heritage Village.

Acting mayor Neil Fisher confirmed on Thursday that because the village was “under a refurbishment stage”, it would not host the citizenship or Australia Day Awards ceremonies.

Instead, those two ceremonies will be held together by the Fitzroy River.

“For many, many years we’ve had that disjoined Australia Day with our citizenship ceremonies and also our Australia Day Awards,” Cr Fisher said.

“All of those will be combined on the one stage during the events on Australia Day.

“This year there we’ve decided we’ll go for the river bank and the laid back atmosphere along the Fitzroy River.”

About the Heritage Village, Cr Fisher said to “watch this space”.

“For 2021 it won’t be, but it’s still there for future events, and once we get all of the road infrastructure and all of that completed around the Heritage Village as well as the work that’s been undertaken with the tourism vision of the Heritage Village, well then that’s when we’ll use that facility again.”

He said he would leave other details of the refurbishments “for another day”.

australia day cr neil fisher fitzroy river heritage village rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Broadbent won’t rise to rates bait in mayoral campaign

        Premium Content Broadbent won’t rise to rates bait in mayoral campaign

        News Mayoral candidate says the public is “sick and tired” of pre-election promises which won’t stick

        Rockhampton police on lookout for speeding Toyota

        Premium Content Rockhampton police on lookout for speeding Toyota

        News The L-plater has been reported driving dangerously heading to Nth Rocky

        Horse fall, crash keep Capricorn Rescue chopper crew busy

        Premium Content Horse fall, crash keep Capricorn Rescue chopper crew busy

        News No sooner had they delivered the Baralaba couple to hospital, they were called to a...

        Norman Gardens rider injured in after dark crash

        Premium Content Norman Gardens rider injured in after dark crash

        News Paramedics transported the man to hospital after 9pm