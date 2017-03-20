New location revealed for $1.6m Gracemere pound

NEW FACILITY: Preliminary designs for the new regional pound facility at Gracemere.

ROCKHAMPTON Region Councillor Ellen Smith hopes the new Gracemere pound could be completed by mid-year, weather permitting.

The project suffered a major setback late last year when it was found the original Gracemere site was flood-prone.

Cr Smith on Friday confirmed a new application had been lodged to build the regional facility at 158 Foster St, between Capricorn and Macquarie Sts.

The land backs onto Gracemere Creek, with the balance of the land being dedicated to housing horses and cattle with a new stockyard and handling facility.

The new Gracemere Pound is set to be built in Foster St. Google Maps

The first stage of the construction will feature 24 dog kennels and Cr Smith said the transition between Rockhampton pound and the new facility could take some time.

She said the application should be approved by council in late April or early May.

Construction can begin immediately, with the tender for the project awarded when the previous site was in play.

Cr Smith said council allocated $1.6 million over the past two financial years for the project, which covered the land purchase and stage one.

Stage two will be built pending funding in 2017/18, while stage three will be built as the need and funding arises.