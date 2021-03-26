Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New lockers are being installed at Teebing camping area on Fraser Island as part of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service's dingo safety blitz. Â
New lockers are being installed at Teebing camping area on Fraser Island as part of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service's dingo safety blitz. Â
News

New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

Carlie Walker
26th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

New food-safe lockers are being installed at Teebing camping area on Fraser Island as part of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service's dingo safety blitz.

Visitors can store food, bait, berley, fish, iceboxes as well as rubbish items like soiled nappies inside these lockers or in vehicles, away from dingoes.

Yes - dingoes really do like soiled nappies, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

The blitz follows a period of increased aggression by the island's dingoes which culminated in an eight-year-old boy being bitten on the legs by two of the animals on February 4.

It also comes after a fisherman was fined $2135 for feeding a dingo on the island last week.

New lockers are being installed at Teebing camping area on Fraser Island as part of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service's dingo safety blitz. Â
New lockers are being installed at Teebing camping area on Fraser Island as part of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service's dingo safety blitz. Â

Acting Regional Director Stephen Price said he was thankful the boy only received minor injuries, but it could have easily been worse.

"We have put together a comprehensive plan to actively manage the wongari in the Wathumba campground area," Mr Price said.

Mr Price said the community also needed to step up to ensure their own safety around dingoes.

"We've seen some examples of really poor behaviour around wongari recently - including people deliberately feeding and approaching them," Mr Price said.

"We need people to understand that feeding wongari is not only extremely dangerous, but also detrimental to them."

Originally published as New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

dingoes fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist’s behaviour to avoid cyclist cost $507

        Premium Content Motorist’s behaviour to avoid cyclist cost $507

        Crime The motorist veered to give way to a cyclist at 3.20am

        Verbal altercation over allegations of adult threatening child

        Premium Content Verbal altercation over allegations of adult threatening...

        Crime Yelling and swearing at a woman in the main street of Mount Morgan has cost one...

        CQ’s aged care system by the numbers

        Premium Content CQ’s aged care system by the numbers

        Health Fitzroy’s residential care has an occupancy rate of 94.7 per cent, or about 50...

        Piece of CQ school’s ‘heart and soul’ goes missing

        Premium Content Piece of CQ school’s ‘heart and soul’ goes missing

        News ‘Mr Owl means so much to our primary school and we would love to have him back.’