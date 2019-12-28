New-look Capras squad putting in the hard yards

New recruit Kurt Atkinson (left) with CQ Capras coach David Faiumu are gearing up for a big 2020 season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras do not have any “million-dollar signings” but coach David Faiumu is confident he has built a hard-working, skilful squad for season 2020.

“What we’ve got are 36, 38-odd players that want to really have a good crack. They want to get nice and fit and work hard for each other and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

“The boys have been saying amongst themselves they feel like they are improving every day, every week.

“We’ve been doing some tough training and so it should be to get them physically and mentally ready for another gruelling 22 weeks of football.

“They’re excited, they’re looking good and we’re hitting the markers that we want to be hitting at this part of the pre-season.”

Halfback Jack Madden will lead a new-look CQ Capras team into action in the 2020 season. Picture: FILE

The players will enjoy a well-deserved Christmas break before returning to training in January.

The Capras squad of 2020 will look very different to that of 2019.

A number of their leading performers are moving on, including Aaron Pene (Melbourne Storm), BJ Aufaga-Toomaga (Brisbane Broncos), Elijah Anderson (North Queensland Cowboys), Jamie Hill (Tweed Heads Seagulls) and Billy Gilbert (Ipswich Jets).

Faiumu said the Capras had signed centre Jack Gibbons, who has been playing in the Ron Massey Cup in NSW, and back rower Kurt Atkinson who has played in the lower leagues in Sydney.

They will also welcome local product Radean Robinson who has returned after a stint with the Redcliffe Dolphins under-20s.

Several Capras 20s, such as Blake Moore and Chalice Atoi, will graduate to first grade after gaining a fair bit of Intrust Super Cup experience this year.

Capras 20s sensation Blake Moore will step up to the top grade squad next year.

Faiumu said that Jack Madden would again captain the side, leading a core group of “battle-hardened campaigners” such as Nathan Bassani, Ryan Jeffery, Sione Veukiso and Pete Rogers.

“Any time there’s change you’ve got to reteach and relearn but, in saying that, we have retained some of the players who did play pretty much all of this season for us,” he said.

“Even though they suffered so many losses this year they’ve learned so much.

“You can just tell they are one step ahead this pre-season, they’re a lot more equipped.

“We have a few more names to release but we’re pretty much done now in terms of our recruitment.”

The Capras will play their first pre-season trial against a touring Fijian Residents team on February 8 before taking on what is tipped to be a “star-studded” Brisbane Broncos outfit at Browne Park on February 15.

They will then tackle the PNG Hunters in Port Moresby on February 22 and then host the Mackay Cutters on February 29.

The Capras will open their 2020 season with an away game against Easts Tigers on March 15.