New-look Claws looking for strong start to season

SEASON START: Tia Konui will lead the Capricorn Claws in their opening round fixtures in Townsville this weekend.

NETBALL: Coach Zoe Seibold says the excitement is almost palpable among the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws players as they prepare for their first road trip of the year.

The Claws launch their QSNL campaign this weekend, heading to Townsville to take on the Wide Bay Thundercats, the Magnetic North Steelcats and competition heavyweights Marlin Coast Marlins.

Seibold is looking for a strong start to the season and is hopeful the Claws can score two wins from their opening three games.

"We're all very excited,” she said yesterday.

"A lot of the girls haven't been away before so we're really looking forward to getting on the road and putting our game plan together and seeing how we go. I have absolute confidence in the squad and the team that we've got.

"For us it's about sticking to our game model. The big thing is not getting a lot of things right but getting the little things spot on.”

Seibold is in her first year with what is a very different-looking Claws squad.

Apart from the leadership group of captain Tia Konui, Courtney Wheeler and Rebecca Hall, every other player will be on debut this weekend.

Training partner Liezel Viljoen has also been named in the 12-member squad.

"It's very appropriate that we're talking about having a fresh start this season; that's what it's about for us,” Seibold said.

"The leadership group has been really strong. They have certainly been leading from the front and the young girls are really connecting with them.

"It's the attitude of every one of the girls that has really impressed me. There's been plenty of competitiveness but they're also pushing and willing each other on.

"They're giving 110 per cent in everything they do and that's all I can ask.

"We're playing for our region and that's something the girls are very passionate about.

"They have high expectations for themselves, as does the coaching staff, so we're all on the same page with that which is great.”

CAPRAS SQUAD

Rebecca Hall, Hayley Smith, Adrianne Greenhalgh, Yasmin Ramsay, Talia Hopkins, Holly Newton, Tia Konui, Courtney Wheeler, Alice Maguire, Brielle Kennedy, Taylah Cox, Liezel Viljoen