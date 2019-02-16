New-look Rocky Brothers side keen for trial game

Rockhampton Brothers coach Scott Munns: "We've done all the hard work, now they get the chance to get out there and get into it.”

RUGBY LEAGUE: They've lost a handful of players from the 2018 premiership-winning team but coach Scott Munns is confident Rockhampton Brothers will be a force again this season.

The Brethren made it back-to-back titles last year when they scored an upset win over minor premiers Yeppoon in a dramatic grand final.

They now have their sights on the three-peat, something the club achieved back in 2008-2010.

But they will have to do it without the likes of Mark Johnstone (CQ Capras), Grant Rogers, Liam Pickersgill, Nathan Lawton (work commitments) and Matt Baker (university).

Munns will get a good idea of how his new-look team is tracking when it plays Mackay Brothers in a first pre-season trial today at Victoria Park.

"We've had quite a few move on from last year for different reasons. They're big losses but we're still looking pretty good,” he said.

"The thing is we won the under-20s and reserve grade as well last year so we've got some real depth - some quality young guys and a few experienced heads to call on to fill those voids.

"A lot of them got a taste of A-grade last year so there's a familiarity among them already.

"A lot of teams might be looking at us thinking we're gettable but I think we'll be alright.”

Munns will be looking to players such as Ryan Burke, Lachlan Webley, Brendan Pinkerton, Lachlan Hall and Ayden Cooper to lead the way.

He said his troops were looking forward to their first hit-out today.

"We've had a really good pre-season and the boys are really keen for this game,” he said.

"We've done all the hard work, now they get the chance to get out there and get into it.

"It is our first game so the message will be not to panic and over-play things.

"It's a chance to blow the rust out and try some new combinations.”

The A-grade game kicks off at 5pm, with the combined under20/reserve grade game at 3.30pm.