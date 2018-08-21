New-look TCC girls team fires into AFLQ state finals

CHAMPION EFFORT: Coach Michael Rose and assistant coach Pat O'Shaughnessy with TCC's AFL senior girls team, which has booked a spot in the state finals of the AFLQ Schools Cup in October.

CHAMPION EFFORT: Coach Michael Rose and assistant coach Pat O'Shaughnessy with TCC's AFL senior girls team, which has booked a spot in the state finals of the AFLQ Schools Cup in October. CONTRIBUTED

AFL: The Cathedral College has scored a piece of AFL Queensland Schools Cup history.

Their senior girls are the first to finish in the top four in three consecutive years of the competition, which involves hundreds of teams from across the state.

TCC has a proud history in the Cup. They were runners-up in 2016, champions in 2017 and have just booked their place in the state semis on the Sunshine Coast on the back of two strong wins in the North Queensland finals.

Coach Michael Rose said it was an outstanding achievement, given this year's line-up was dramatically different to the all-conquering 2017 team.

"They are pretty much a new bunch and we have 14 new players in the team,” he said.

"They are very different but they are still a highly skilled group of athletes.

"We didn't expect this success so early; we were looking to build for next year but for it to happen now is great.

"Making it to the Sunshine Coast was the goal this year and we've achieved that but now we've gotten there we want to see how far we can go.”

TCC won through to the semis by beating Townsville's William Ross State High 32-12 and Cairns' Woree State High 24-18 in Townsville.

Rose said TCC's Mackenzie Reid shone in the opening game against William Ross, effectively containing their danger player, Queensland under-18 rep Ellie Hampson.

TCC won the game 32-12 but they knew they were in for a tougher contest after watching Woree "absolutely smash” Sarina in their opening game. But they failed to be intimidated by their bigger and more physical rivals and came from behind to snatch a thrilling 24-18 win.

Trailing by one point with just minutes to go, captain Sara-Jane O'Grady took a spectacular mark overhead and then piloted home a goal to secure the victory.

Rose said among TCC's best were Rahni Parle, Liezel Viljoen and Cordell O'Meara who had proved a "real surprise package”.

Holly Clarke dominated across the halfback line and was the backbone of the team along with O'Grady in the ruck.

TCC will play Miami State High in the semi on October 19, and will be bolstered by the addition of state 18s player Zeckeisha Oakley and CQ under-17 representative Alexis Williams.

Rose was unsure what Miami would bring to the contest.

"I've heard they've got a big union contingent in their team. They're really hard tacklers and have hard attack on the ball, which is what we're trying to do, so it's going to be a good contest,” he said.

"We want to make sure we train up and play a bit smarter when we go down there and keep that tackling intensity up and try to match it with them.

"I think that game against Woree was definitely the hardest we've ever played as a school.

"The girls weathered that game so I reckon they'd be capable of taking on anything now.”

TCC SQUAD

Jaya Acutt, Zoe Norris, Cordell O'Meara, Akausher Savage, Ashleigh Toomey, Shontay Hockley, Melanie Hamiliton, Ainslie Humble, Holly Clarke, Sara-Jane O'Grady, Rahni Parlie, Liezel Viljoen, Shavinah Mann, Bridgette Greene, Aimee Hamilton, Jordan Kincaid, Mindi Kratz, Mackenzie Reid, Kiarra Hansen