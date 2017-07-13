New-look Yeppoon car park to celebrate Darumbal culture

DARUMBAL culture will be celebrated in the first major Indigenous public art installation in the broader Livingstone region.

The recently opened Yeppoon Town Centre car park will feature a culturally-themed artwork, inspired by elder Doug Hatfield's 1989 painting, Turtle Hunters.

Mr Hatfield and Darumbal elders enthusiastically backed artist Edwards Clarke's design, which features turtles and fishermen reflecting the Dreaming story behind Mr Hatfield's original piece.

Edwards Clarke liaised with Woppaburra and Darumbal representatives to develop a concept suitable to the location and foreshore context, which illustrated Indigenous affiliation with the coast and duly respectful of culture.

Livingstone Shire councillors last week approved the facade design at their meeting.

Car park facade inspriation: 1989 original artwork by Darumbal elder, Doug Hatfield. LSC

The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project Steering Committee accepted a lower-cost facade in return for later enhancements through public art, budgeted at $150,000.

Turtle Hunters was part of a travelling exhibition of Australian art which toured Canada in the early 1990s. Mr Hatfield describes the story behind the painting as follows:

"It is said that when fishing out on the sea country people must have respect for the water and the spirits that dwell there.

"If they respect the country they'll catch plenty of food and return home safely.

"The painting talks about a time long ago when some brothers went out fishing for fish and turtles but were careless and disrespectful.

"They didn't respect the traditional laws and customs. The spirits inthat country grew angry and called to the wind to blow up a huge storm. It blew their boat over and they drowned.”

The artist has partnered with several local fabricators and engineers to deliver the artwork, which is made of perforated powder-coated aluminium.

Anticipated installation time frame is four months from issuance of the notice to proceed.

Most of this timeline will be consumed by fabrication of the artwork as installation on the façade will require about four days.