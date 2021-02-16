Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

New Macca’s drink gym junkies will love

by Shireen Khalil
16th Feb 2021 11:44 AM

 

If you thought McDonald's was just about curing your fast food cravings, think again.

As of tomorrow, Macca's Australia will be introducing new fruit smoothie flavours.

But the most exciting part, especially for gym junkies, is that you can add a protein booster.

That's right, you now have a legitimate excuse to stop by your local Macca's after a heavy training session.

Macca’s new tropical smoothie. Picture: McDonalds
Macca’s new tropical smoothie. Picture: McDonalds

 

The smoothie with the added protein booster. Picture: McDonalds
The smoothie with the added protein booster. Picture: McDonalds

And it's not just a one-off - the new smoothie flavours will be permanent fixture on the menu.

"Our new mixed berry or tropical fruit smoothies feature at least one serve of fruit, no added sugar and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives," McDonald's Australia marketing manager Amanda Nakad said.

"To give our customers more choice, we've also launched protein smoothies for an extra boost available in both flavours."

The mixed berry smoothie with the protein booster. Picture: McDonalds
The mixed berry smoothie with the protein booster. Picture: McDonalds

 

The all-new Aoli Chicken McWrap. Picture: McDonalds
The all-new Aoli Chicken McWrap. Picture: McDonalds

The fast-food chain has also introduced an omelette wrap and a variety of chicken McWraps and salads also made with 100 per cent Aussie RSPCA-approved chicken breast.

"As our chicken menu continues to grow, we're also introducing a variety of on-the-go lunch options, like new chicken McWraps and salads," Ms Nakad said.

And the new omelette wrap. Picture: McDonalds
And the new omelette wrap. Picture: McDonalds

"The new McWrap line-up will also include a new brekkie menu item, the omelette wrap, made from 100 per cent Aussie cage-free eggs."

The new range of smoothies, wraps and salads will be available across McDonald's stores as of February 17.

The smoothies can be purchased at anytime, the omelette wrap is available for breakfast only and the salads and chicken McWraps are available from 10.30am.


Originally published as New Macca's drink gym junkies will love

More Stories

editors picks mcdonalds protein

Just In

    JobKeeper: Should we keep it?

    JobKeeper: Should we keep it?
    • 16th Feb 2021 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inquest to be held over shooting death of man in Rockhampton

        Premium Content Inquest to be held over shooting death of man in Rockhampton

        Crime A 36-year-old man was shot dead by police at a Norman Gardens home.

        Containers for Change comes to Gracemere as we claim $20m

        Premium Content Containers for Change comes to Gracemere as we claim $20m

        Community Fitzroy region returned its 200 millionth container this month

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘It can only happen in America’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘It can only happen in America’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Driver going wrong way around roundabout was .216 drunk

        Premium Content Driver going wrong way around roundabout was .216 drunk

        News Zachary Shannon Cossens continued driving on the wrong side of the road after he...