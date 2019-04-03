New management to give accommodation complex a facelift

THE A TEAM: Oshen Apartments Yeppoon business partners and co-managers Scott and Sally Park with Andrea and Bill Stokje.

THE A TEAM: Oshen Apartments Yeppoon business partners and co-managers Scott and Sally Park with Andrea and Bill Stokje. Vanessa Jarrett

ANDREA and Bill Stokje have made the lifestyle change from Noosa to Yeppoon to join Yeppoon couple Sally and Scott Park as the new managers of Oshen Apartments.

The 61-apartment block complex is a mix of motel accommodation and leased and owned apartments.

The pair are on the accommodation side of things, looking after all of the guests.

The Stokjes were managing a resort in Noosa when they heard about Oshen through a chance meeting at the Gold Coast.

One thing led to another and they met the Parks and they made the move from the Sunshine Coast to Yepoon at the end of February.

Views from the Penthouse suite balcony Oshen Apartments

"It was just a good opportunity and new adventure,” Andrea said.

"Yeppoon is a very nice little town, it has some lovely assets.

"We're liking it's not as busy as Noosa.

"I can see it growing and evolving, I can see new things happening in town with all the infrastructure going on.

"I think the boom is just around the corner for Yeppoon.”

Even at level zero you still have views of the ocean. Oshen Apartments

For Sally and Scott, it was just about the right opportunity at the right time as well.

They moved to Yeppoon from out west in 2005 and Scott worked in real estate.

They were always interested in resort management and wanted to get involved and so far are loving it.

The women are at the front counter and the men are looking after the maintenance side of things.

The plan from here for the building which opened in early 2014 is a complete "Oshen Refresh”.

"Bring the property back up to what it was like when it was built,” Bill said.

The penthouse suite has stunning views of the ocean. Oshen Apartments

The new partners will also be putting a strong focus on good customer service "to make sure they feel wanted and loved,” Bill said.

"A professional and warm experience for the guest,” Andrea said.

The complex has 49 apartments on offer through the motel side over the four levels.

Mid-week they see mostly corporate guests with more leisure guests on the weekend.

A lot of the drive market is from out west - Blackall and Emerald, Mackay, Gladstone and Biloela.

In the last few weeks they have even had some international guests from Germany and England.

They do anticipate they will see a lot more guests coming into winter as southern travellers move north to escape the cold.

The group also have plans to get more involved in the local community by using their meeting and function rooms for various events.

The pool overlooks the ocean and Keppel Bay. Vanessa Jarrett

OSHEN APARTMENTS