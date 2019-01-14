New managers having a splashing good time at the pool

PASSION: Qualified swim teacher, Cassee Evans is the manager of the Capella Pool.

CHANCES are that you will visit one of the Central Highlands' pools this summer season for a much-needed cool-off.

The Capella pool is one of them and new managers Cassee and David Evans are off to a good start with their first summer at the pool.

For Cassee Evans, managing a public pool is more than a day job, it's her passion that just happened.

With three teenage children, all swimmers, the former teacher-aide found a natural progression to become a qualified swim teacher.

After managing the Moura pool for four years, Mrs Evans and husband Dave did not take long to decide to pack up their belongings to make the move to take over the Capella pool in August.

'We came here and had a look at the place and there are five pools, a gym, squash court and a huge kitchen,' she said.

'We thought this is something we could build on.'

Mrs Evans said she was not sure what the local demographic and visitor numbers would turn out to be when she made the move, so she was overwhelmed when the Facebook messages for support from the community came in before she opened the gates.

'People were private messaging me as soon as I had the Facebook page up and running, offering their support and welcoming me,' she said.

'When we finally opened, we had people lined up at the door.'

For Mrs Evans the pool is a place of family time with her oldest son Jacob and his partner planning the move to Capella to take on jobs as swim teachers.

'We have a few people who just do their laps and go to the gym, but we have lots of birthday parties and baby showers,' she said.

'People bring a platter and play games while the kids swim and there are always lots of presents and cake.'

Mrs Evans purchased deck chairs to add an extra-leisure factor to the area.

The deck chairs surround three pools under shade sails.

'Everything is clean and lovely, people tell me that they are happy with the food and quality of swimming lessons.

'People were really excited when aqua aerobics and group fitness classes started.'

While she is busy running an intensive swimming program over the school holidays, she already has plans to spice up the pool shop in 2019.

'I will get Way Funky apparel in soon!'