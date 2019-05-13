Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew James Best, 38, was charged with allegedly assaulting a student at a Sunshine Coast school in March.
Andrew James Best, 38, was charged with allegedly assaulting a student at a Sunshine Coast school in March. Contributed
News

New material to be examined in teacher assault on student

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th May 2019 10:46 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have provided extra "material" in the case where a teacher is charged with assaulting a student.

Andrew James Best, 38, did not appear at his latest court appearance today, but defence lawyer Ben Rynderman said he was "awaiting some material" from police.

Best was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to an incident involving a student at a Sportsman Pde school in March.

Kawana Waters Police confirmed that officers from the child protection unit were called to Kawana Waters State College on the date of the alleged assault.

"Police were advised of it and required on scene," officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Mark Cordwell said.

At his initial court appearance, Mr Rynderman requested time to source CCTV footage and photographs.

Prosecutor, Phillip Stephens said police obtained the material and it would be passed on to Mr Rynderman.

The case was adjourned until May 27.

assault occasioning bodily harm scdcourt sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    PREDATOR: Murder victim comes back from the dead

    premium_icon PREDATOR: Murder victim comes back from the dead

    Crime How Natasha Ryan fooled the world, and almost derailed Leonard John Fraser's murder trial

    Fugitive's crazy crime spree ends after attempted abduction

    premium_icon Fugitive's crazy crime spree ends after attempted abduction

    Crime UPDATE: He showed 'total disregard for public and police safety'

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    Crime How Natasha Ryan became the 'girl in the cupboard'

    Single dad still in pain two years after bike crash

    premium_icon Single dad still in pain two years after bike crash

    Crime His foot 'had to be put back together like a jigsaw'