New Mayor named for Livingstone

ANDY Ireland has been declared the new Mayor for Livingstone Shire with the title expected to become official after he is sworn in later this week.

The soon to be Mayor Ireland, said he was feeling very humbled by the community’s faith in his abilities following the positive result.

While he hopes to be sworn into office this Thursday along with his new team of councillors, Mayor Ireland said he had already begun meeting with council staff and having briefings on council affairs.

“I would like to thank the community for their wonderful support over the past few months and I’m looking forward to bringing residents’ suggestions and feedback to the council table for consideration,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to working with a great team of councillors once the results have been officially declared.

“First and foremost, council’s immediate focus will be to consider all options to support the community and business sector in their challenges while dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. This may be through a range of options including in-kind or financial support.

“Other priorities will include establishing relationships with all of the councillors, the council team as well as other levels of government and neighbouring councils.

“The upcoming 2020-2021 budget will also be carefully considered by councillors, and its outcome is dependent upon the systems put in place to help support our community and businesses with the impacts of COVID-19.

“While it is a challenging social climate to welcome a new council, I believe we are capable of achieving great outcomes as a collective for our community and I look forward to representing our region in the term ahead.”

The six councillor positions at the time of writing has Pat Eastwood leading the poll with 12817, Glenda Mather 12329, Adam Belot 11843, Nigel Hutton 10864, Andrea Friend 10134 and Tanya Lynch with 9741 votes.

The councillors are expected to be declared by Tuesday night after the deadline for postal votes are cut off at 6pm.

VOTE TALLY

Livingstone vote tally up to Tuesday April 7, 1pm

Councillors – 75.89 per cent of the vote counted

Pat Eastwood – 12817

Glenda Mather – 12329

Adam Belot – 11843

Nigel Hutton – 10864

Andrea Friend – 10134

Tanya Lynch – 9741

Rhodes Watson – 9606

Leah Grice – 9230

Stephen Bird – 7404

Leo Honek – 5708

Matthew Peach – 5250

Scott Tarratt – 5122

Keith Sully – 3647

Athol Keanalley – 2788

Mike Decman – 2499

Mayor – Declared with 80.09 per cent of the vote counted

Andy Ireland – 9496

Bill Ludwig – 8484

Lynelle Burns – 2593