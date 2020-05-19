New mayor reignites boundary debate

A BOUNDARY brouhaha is brewing with new Livingstone mayor Andy Ireland not prepared to relinquish Glenlee, Glendale, and Rockyview to Rockhampton Regional Council.

Cr Ireland will today ask his fellow councillors to support that position.

If they do, Livingstone will write to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to say the council does not support a boundary review.

Rockhampton Regional Council has not let go of the issue since de-amalgamation, which forced Mr Hinchliffe to recommend a boundary review to the boundary commissioner.

But new mayor Cr Ireland will try and get councillors to run with him on this one and put up a wall of staunch defiance.

In a recommendation to be tabled at council today, Cr Ireland says “Council values all areas of the shire equally and does not wish to relinquish Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview to Rockhampton Regional Council.”

Cr Ireland also says “the suburbs of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview are key areas of our shire that are included in council’s future economic plans.”

Cr Irleand said it was his understanding that former mayor Bill Ludwig had apparently agreed to a boundary review being conducted, presumably to “put this issue to bed” once and for all.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said as the matter now sat with the boundary commissioner, there would be community consultation as a result.

“Clearly for the ratepayers of Rockhampton who subsidise this northern community to the tune of about $5 million a year, we are very keen that the northern suburbs become a part of our community formally,” she said.

“It really does make a difference to us whether their rates are paid to Livingstone or to Rockhampton.

“Mayor Andy Ireland and I have already had a number of meetings and conversations over the last few months and he sent me a courtesy text to let me know that this was coming on their agenda and the likely decision.

“We see that this is now up to the boundary commissioner to resolve.”