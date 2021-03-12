New members added to Museum of Art Philanthropy Board

As construction of the Rockhampton Museum of Art moves steadily along, a new philanthropy board has been formed.

It was announced last month that Dr Leonie Gray has been appointed the board chair with Maria Harms and Zac Garven as members.

Other members include Mayor Tony Williams and Rockhampton Museum of Art's Bianca Acimovic.

In February, the board undertook an active member attraction campaign and received 11 applications.

This week, the council approved four new members to the board - Emeritus Professor Debbie Clayton, Ben Poschelk, Robert Rooney and Brent Giles.

"I would like to welcome Emeritus Professor Debbie Clayton, Mr Ben Poschelk, Mr Robert Rooney and Mr Brent Giles to Rockhampton Museum of Art Philanthropy Board," Community Services spokesperson councillor Drew Wickerson said.

"Their wealth of experience and expertise, combined with that of the current board members, will certainly be an asset for Rockhampton Museum of Art as we head to the official opening later this year, and beyond that in the years to come."

The board members are required to play a strategic leadership role in the development and delivery of philanthropic actions and campaigns for the museum.

An understanding of philanthropy and fund raising is the philanthropy board's core business.