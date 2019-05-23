New Mexico State Uni students pay a visit to CQUni

GREEN DREAM: Molly Austin, Bruno Roman Aguilar and Cheyenne Maese from New Mexico State University with CQUniversity Associate Professor in Precision Livestock Mark Trotter.

VISITORS from New Mexico State University's first impressions of Central Queensland, during their train ride from Brisbane, were "very green and tons of trees.”

"Our Rio Grande river runs across the entire state but, on the plains, it's pretty much desert and sand,” said senior Bruno Roman Aguilar.

The NMSU cohort of 18 Bachelor of Animal Sciences undergraduates are on a two-week excursion to observe Australian farming practices.

They visited CQUniversity's CQIRP facility to observe the use of GPS trackers.

The cows wear pink collars, which measure how extensively they graze which areas of pasture.

The Data Muster project is one of many research projects via which CQUni feeds information into the region's industry and keeps its corporate partners, such as NMSU, up to date with industry best practice.

It is the outcome of seven years of research and development as well as extensive field testing, to identify superior genetics which can thrive in harsh conditions.

"The amount of technology you use here, compared with back home is huge,” said Cheyenne Maese.

"It would be an enormous advantange if we could learn from it and take it home.”

The students, who leave on Sunday, also enjoyed a campdrafting demo at Paradise Lagoons and bullriding at the Great Western Hotel.