New mine to use road trains to cart coal through CQ

Minerva Mine workers ready for the construction of Meteor Down South Mine.

THE launch of a new mine in the Central Highlands isexpected to bring a rise inheavy vehicles on the roads.

Meteor Down South is an open-cut coal mine being constructed 25km west of Rolleston, with joint ownership by Sojitz Coal Mining and U&D Mining.

Sojitz Coal Mining managing director and chief executive Cameron Vorias said due to insufficient rail capacity, the coal will need to be hauled by vehicles, creating additional traffic near Springsure.

"Ideally the coal would be transported by rail on the Bauhinia rail line to Gladstone for shipping, however at present there is insufficient rail capacity on the system,” he said.

"So in the interim, coal will be transported by road vehicles, approximately 80km to Minerva mine untila rail facility is developed in the next few years.”

Mr Vorias said up to five B-triple trucks will be used to transport the coal to Minerva, although they are not expected to cause any major impacts to road traffic.

"Our aim is to minimise any disruption to the local community.

"We have actively engaged with local stakeholders in Springsure, including the local police and regional community groups.

"The resultant outcome required a focus on minimising the number of trucks on the road at any point in time through implementing a Monday to Friday day shift and night shift haulage roster.

"The trucks will be equipped with all the latest advanced safety technologies including GPS, fatigue management and brake noise reduction devices.”

Construction of the mine has begun, although the first coal is not expected until February next year.