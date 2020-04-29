New Mirani candidate endorsed by LNP

ENDORSED: Tracie Newitt is preparing for this year's state election as LNP's official candidate for the Mirani electorate.

ENDORSED: Tracie Newitt is preparing for this year's state election as LNP's official candidate for the Mirani electorate.

TRACIE Newitt has received the official backing of LNP Queensland leader Deb Frecklington as party candidate for Mirani’s electorate in the upcoming October state election.

Ms Frecklington today announced the news, crediting Ms Newitt’s varied career experience as a crucial component to her suitability as candidate.

“I welcome Tracie’s endorsement. She has the determination to work tirelessly in the lead up to the election to fight for important issues around jobs, tourism, health and education,” she said.

The Mirani woman has previously worked in roles including office administration, truck driving and currently oversees operations at the revegetation sites on Oaky Creek.

She also has experience in both earthworks and small businesses, which Ms Newitt said makes her an ideal candidate for the region.

She intends to create more job opportunity for locals and restart the region’s already struggling economy after the COVID-19 fallout.

“Now more than ever, Queensland needs a comprehensive fiscal and economic plan to get Queensland working again,” she said.

LNP hopes to also combat increasing crime rates and provide a world class health system after research revealed the region’s struggle to keep up.

Ms Frecklington stated Mirani locals need for the health system and that the party would look to cut surgery wait times, reduce ramping and improve emergency departments.