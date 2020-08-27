New Mount Morgan mountain bike trails to be named

MOVEMENT is growing on the Mount Morgan mountain bike trail network as council begins the naming process for trails.

The project’s progress was discussed at this weeks council meeting.

The Advancing Mount Morgan strategy was first endorsed in November 2019 and have recently been accepted for Works for Queensland funding.

Other plans in the Advancing Mount Morgan strategy include an adventure park for 4WDs, trail bikes and speed boats, reopening the Fireclay Caverns, a hire business with kayaks, canoes and fishing, a fossicking tourism business to offer gold panning and fossicking, a fish rehabilitation program, a jetty for fishing and collection of CQ dinosaur sculptures and fossils at the historical museum.

A sneak peek of the new trails at Mount Morgan after recent construction

“We spent a lot of time working with the passionate residents of Mount Morgan to map out the future of this historic town,” said Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow.

“These trails were one of the projects that the community was very excited about as a way to not only draw tourists but also further activate this stunning recreational area for residents.

“Council’s economic development unit, Advance Rockhampton, have been collaborating closely with the community on the development of these trails, which will offer varying levels of difficulty for riders.”

Divisional Councillor Cherie Rutherford said these trails are a major project for the community.

“We have already seen how successful the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve has been as a tourist attraction, drawing visitors from around Australia,” said Cr Rutherford.

“This world-class trail will do the same thing for Mount Morgan, as well as provide a fantastic place for people from across our Region to get out and explore.”

The trails have a budget of $620,000 with $171,500 spent to date.

The 25km trail network is to be constructed on land adjacent to the Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam, trailing through historic hills of cycads and ironbark.

The five trails at Mount Morgan to be named.

Five unique trails, each of which have their own difficulty, are being developed.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford, divisional councillor for Mount Morgan, requested Advance Rockhampton work with the native title claimants, Gangalu Native people and sports representatives to create a list of proposed names.

This list would then go to the community for public consultation.

RELATED:

Blue Dawg mountain bike trail supported by tourism heads

Fireclay Caverns reopening plans continue moving along

4WD trails, dam jetty among plans to boost Mt Morgan