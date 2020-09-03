Menu
“It is important as a council that we do look after the disadvantaged in our community that are going through tough times,” - Pat Eastwood.
News

NEW MOVE: Livingstone extends financial hardship assistance

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 2:06 PM
IN A NEW development, all ratepayers in Livingstone Shire will have access to financial hardship assistance in the event of a natural disaster or pandemic.

Previously the council’s Financial Hardship Policy was for ratepayers who had overdue rates and utility charges due to genuine and severe financial hardship.

However, the council has decided to tweak the policy, which effectively provides a broader spectrum of relief for people during tough times.

“Under normal circumstances the (Financial Hardship) Policy does not extend to landlords or commercial business,” a council report says.

“The extension of the provisions of the Hardship Policy to commercial ratepayers or landlords in the event of a natural disaster or pandemic will ensure that the businesses can access extensions and remain in the premises and tenants are not adversely impacted,” the report added.

For Livingstone Shire, the impacts of coronavirus have come hot on the heels of last November’s Cobraball bushfire disaster in which 15 homes were destroyed and many businesses suffered.

At the last monthly meeting, councillors took little time to give the policy changes the green light.

Cr Pat Eastwood said it was an important step.

“It is important as a council that we do look after the disadvantaged in our community that are going through tough times, and make sure that they can have a way of getting through their problems,” he said.

