New multi-million dollar Yeppoon Bunnings opens its doors

Yeppoon's new Bunnings Warehouse opened it’s doors for the first time early in the morning at 6.30am. PIC: Lachlan Berlin

Central Queensland’s newest Bunnings Warehouse has welcomed its first customers after the new multimillion-dollar complex opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday.

The new store is located in the new 9000 sqm facility next to the old store on Yeppoon Road on the Capricorn Coast.

It’s been about seven months of construction for the $23 million complex after the first sod was turned in October 2020.

Seven eager customers were waiting outside the store when the doors first swung open, with Garry and Daphne Parker receiving a gift bag for being the first shoppers at the new Bunnings.

And many more shoppers have had a peek in the new store since.

Complex manager Kath Dingley (left) with Daphne and Garry Parker. PIC: Lachlan Berlin

Complex manager Kath Dingley said a lot of hard work had gone into setting up the store in the past four weeks.

She said the store had been able to employ 35 more locals, taking the number of staff from 36 to 85.

“We’ve got a five-lane timberyard, we’ve got a dedicated nursery with an undercover landscape area, we’ve got a dedicated tool shop, and obviously we’ve got kitchen and bathroom displays, and a really good paint offer,” she said.

The store has 240 parking spaces.

And in fact, the timberyard is bigger than the Rockhampton store.

The legendary Bunnings sausage sizzle will return to Yeppoon for the first time since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, with the barbecue firing up this Saturday, May 8.

“Bunnings is all about being out in the community, it’s what we do best,” Ms Dingley said.

It’s not currently known what will happen to the old site.