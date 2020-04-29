Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Childcare centres may soon not be able to take new enrolments due to changes in how the government funds them.
Childcare centres may soon not be able to take new enrolments due to changes in how the government funds them.
Parenting

New mums turned away from childcare over funding

by John Rolfe
29th Apr 2020 9:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

New mothers due to return to work are struggling to find childcare as a consequence of the federal government's changes to centre funding.

Four weeks ago, the government said it would fund centres until at least the end of June based on their revenue in the second half of February - before parents began pulling out their kids due to the coronavirus crisis.

Providers have also been told to prioritise existing enrolments.

Jessica and Adam Hicks, with their son Oscar, 11 months, at home in Googong, NSW. Picture: Sean Davey.
Jessica and Adam Hicks, with their son Oscar, 11 months, at home in Googong, NSW. Picture: Sean Davey.

Childcare Alliance vice-­president Nesha Hutchinson said that once a centre's enrolments reached 75 per cent of February levels, the new funding model stopped being viable.

Also, beyond that level, social distancing restrictions were in danger of being breached. Ms Hutchinson said she was aware of new mothers being turned away.

"It's difficult for the families that may not have had an enrolment previously," she said.

New enrolments at childcare centres could be turned away because of social distancing rules. Picture: Sean Davey.
New enrolments at childcare centres could be turned away because of social distancing rules. Picture: Sean Davey.

Queanbeyan's Jessica Hicks is meant to resume work on May 11 but hasn't been able to find care for her 11-month-old son Oscar.

"How are women supposed to return to the workforce if we can't get our children into care," Mrs Hicks said. "I can't even pay so I can send my kid." Under the government changes, childcare was made free temporarily.

Originally published as New mums turned away from childcare over funding

childcare coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community gets chance to reclaim stolen property

        premium_icon Community gets chance to reclaim stolen property

        Crime Rockhampton police recently seized a large number of items believed to be stolen, is any of it yours?

        Lest We Forget: School’s incredible tribute to our fallen

        premium_icon Lest We Forget: School’s incredible tribute to our fallen

        News Hundreds of students help make touching tribute to servicemen and women a...

        More good news for CQ in the COVID-19 battle

        premium_icon More good news for CQ in the COVID-19 battle

        News WITH stay-at-home restrictions set to ease on Friday night, Central Queensland...

        Florist sees huge influx of customers amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Florist sees huge influx of customers amid COVID-19

        Gardening The Rockhampton business is preparing for its second busiest day of the year...