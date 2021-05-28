New Musgrave St venue adds another cuisine to the block

From burgers to pizzas and ribs; now there is Indian cuisine to choose from as well, all on the one block that is Musgrave Street.

Tasty Punjab is getting ready to open its doors to the public, located just a handful of doors up from Antonios Xpress, Pizza Guardians and Take Eat Easy.

The expansive menu offers all sorts of authentic Indian food from curries, naans, paranthas, chaats with chutneys, vegetarian options and desserts.

The new business is owned by a local Indian extended family.

Chef Gurpreet Kaur has been in the food industry for the past 11 years and has always dreamt of having her own restaurant.

She moved to Rockhampton in 2014 and thought she would only stay for two years.

“Now I like this place more than anything else,” Gurpreet said.

All of the Tasty Punjab food is cooked from scratch.

Getting the shop up to standard has been a labour of love for the family which has young children.

“It took us about three months to get the shop ready, it was right from scratch and we were new into this,” Gurpreet said.

The restaurant opens on Friday, May 28.

“I’m not nervous, it’s been a long time waiting for the day so it is finally happening, we are pretty excited,” Gurpreet said.

TASTY PUNJAB

Opening Friday, May 28

155 Musgrave Street, Berserker, just up from Antonios Xpress and Pizza Guardians

Open 10am to 9pm every day

View the menu and order online through Uber Eats, Menulog and Door Dash