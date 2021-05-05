Menu
A new case of COVID community transmission has been detected in NSW with the infected man said to be “very active” across Sydney.
New mystery COVID case detected in NSW

by JAMES O’DOHERTY
5th May 2021 1:42 PM
A new case of COVID-19 community transmission has been detected in NSW with the infected man said to be "very active" across Sydney.

The man was tested yesterday and returned a positive result today.

He visited a number of locations while infectious including a screening of The Courier at Event Cinemas in Bondi Junction, Figo Restuarant in Rushcutters Bay, BP Mascot, The Meat Store in Bondi Junction and several barbecue outlets across Annandale, Casula and Silverwater.

The premier thanked the man for scanning into venues with QR codes.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant gives an update on the new case.

Genomic sequencing is underway in an attempt to link the infection to any other known cases around the country.

It is understood the man has not travelled overseas recently and he does not work in a hotel quarantine, border or health role.

"So this person did everything right, but it goes to show that we can't take a single thing for granted," Ms Berejiklian said.

The man's close contacts are being urgently tested and are isolating.

 

 

