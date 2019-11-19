Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEMOLITION WORKS: Rockhampton Region Councillor Neil Fisher visited the construction site where Quay Street buildings are now almost entirely demolished to make way for the new Art Gallery.
DEMOLITION WORKS: Rockhampton Region Councillor Neil Fisher visited the construction site where Quay Street buildings are now almost entirely demolished to make way for the new Art Gallery.
News

New name of Quay St art gallery revealed

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
19th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Museum of Art has been voted in as the official name of the city’s new $31.5m art gallery.

The name won out of a poll on three short-listed names, which also included Rex Gallery Rockhampton and Thozet Art Gallery.

Community feedback was conducted over four weeks and 175 submissions were received with 57.7 per cent of the votes going towards the winning name.

101 votes were recorded for Rockhampton Museum of Art, Rex Gallery Rockhampton with 27 votes and Thozet Art Gallery with eight votes.

Other submitted names included Art on Quay, Toonooba Art Gallery and Darumbal Art Space.

The name was officially moved at Rockhampton Regional Meeting today.

Councillors noted they were pleased the public was able to choose the name.

The new art gallery, which is currently under construction, will be a three-storey structure with around 4700m2 gross floor area built at 212 and 214 Quay St with a loading dock at 220 Quay St.

Rockhampton Regional Council staff will now move forward with developing branding with the new name.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Woman attacked by brown snake at home

        premium_icon BREAKING: Woman attacked by brown snake at home

        News The Sarina woman felt something sharp on her foot before seeing a brown snake slither away.

        • 19th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        COURT: 49 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 49 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 19th Nov 2019 9:30 AM
        Ethan’s hobby a hot topic

        premium_icon Ethan’s hobby a hot topic

        News Ethan Rose’s father used to pack him in the car and take him out bush to find...

        • 19th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        Boat stranded with no fuel out at sea near Five Rocks

        premium_icon Boat stranded with no fuel out at sea near Five Rocks

        News The coast guard reported there was lots of boats out on the weekend