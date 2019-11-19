New name of Quay St art gallery revealed

DEMOLITION WORKS: Rockhampton Region Councillor Neil Fisher visited the construction site where Quay Street buildings are now almost entirely demolished to make way for the new Art Gallery.

DEMOLITION WORKS: Rockhampton Region Councillor Neil Fisher visited the construction site where Quay Street buildings are now almost entirely demolished to make way for the new Art Gallery.

ROCKHAMPTON Museum of Art has been voted in as the official name of the city’s new $31.5m art gallery.

The name won out of a poll on three short-listed names, which also included Rex Gallery Rockhampton and Thozet Art Gallery.

Community feedback was conducted over four weeks and 175 submissions were received with 57.7 per cent of the votes going towards the winning name.

101 votes were recorded for Rockhampton Museum of Art, Rex Gallery Rockhampton with 27 votes and Thozet Art Gallery with eight votes.

Other submitted names included Art on Quay, Toonooba Art Gallery and Darumbal Art Space.

The name was officially moved at Rockhampton Regional Meeting today.

Councillors noted they were pleased the public was able to choose the name.

The new art gallery, which is currently under construction, will be a three-storey structure with around 4700m2 gross floor area built at 212 and 214 Quay St with a loading dock at 220 Quay St.

Rockhampton Regional Council staff will now move forward with developing branding with the new name.