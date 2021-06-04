Menu
NSW Labor Member for Maroubra Michael Daley (left) and Kogarah MP Chris Minns both stood for party leader. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
News

New NSW Labor leader revealed

by Anton Nilsson
4th Jun 2021 11:35 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM

Chris Minns will be the new leader of NSW Labor.

The Kogarah MP was selected at a caucus meeting on Friday where party MPs had their say, Labor sources have confirmed.

He was up against former leader and Maroubra MP Michael Daley for the role.

But it’s understood Mr Daley dropped out of the race on Friday, leaving Mr Minns unopposed.

Friday’s decision is expected to avoid a drawn-out process to select the state party’s new leader.

Chris Minns will be the new leader of NSW Labor. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nikki Short
The leadership position opened up after Strathfield MP Jodi McKay resigned last Friday.

Mr Minns succeeded in taking the top job on his third try.

He previously ran unsuccessfully against Mr Daley in 2018 and then against Ms McKay in 2019.

Mr Minns was first elected to state parliament in 2015 and has had roles in shadow cabinet as spokesman for water, corrections and transport issues.

He resigned from the transport role last week after he said a dirt file was distributed against him by a staffer working for a McKay ally.

Mr Minns had pitched himself ahead of Friday’s showdown as a prospective leader who would do less negative hits against the government, and focus more on “solutions” and positive messaging.

“It’s time for Labor to start coming out with ideas to drive NSW forward,” Mr Minns said on Monday.

More to come

Originally published as New NSW Labor leader revealed

