New officers for Central Queensland prison

THE region's correctional centre will get 10 new officers who will graduate tomorrow.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne has welcomed the news of the 10 new custodial officers who will join the staff at Capricornia Correctional Centre.

"It's very good to be welcoming 10 newly qualified, trained staff to our community," said Mr Byrne.

"They will play a key role in prisoner rehabilitation and will help to keep Queenslanders safe.

"These are exciting times for Rockhampton with building work on a $200 million expansion of the jail due to start in November."

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Mark Rallings, said the new recruits were well prepared having completed 364 hours of training over a nine-week period, including two weeks' practical on-the-job training inside a correctional centre.

Graduate Geoffrey Barker was looking for a career change after being a fencing contractor and station manager, and found the on-the-job orientation the most satisfying part of the Custodial Officer Entry Program course.

Mr Barker is keeping an open mind about the numerous opportunities that can open up as he begins his career in corrections.

Colleague Daniel Doble was working as a boilermaker when he saw positions advertised, believing it to be a career he will enjoy.

Mr Doble said the most satisfying part of the training was learning about the job, what he will face inside the correctional centre, and discovering strengths and other things about himself that the course brought out.

Both men's talents will initially be utilised as trade instructors, with Mr Doble adding he would eventually 'love to go to the dog squad and happily do that for the rest of my career'.