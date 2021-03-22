New operators for Yeppoon newsagency

The team at the new look Yeppoon Central Lotto and News.

A Yeppoon couple has expanded their businesses taking on the newsagency at Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.

The owners, David and Lisa White, received a call from centre management notifying that the previous newsagency operators were not renewing their lease and they were asked if they would like to take it on, which they did this month.

David and Lisa have owned the newsagency at Cedar Park for three years and another store seemed like a great idea.

“We are always looking for new opportunities,” Lisa said.

“It works really with the two of them.”

In the few weeks they have been at the second store, Lisa said they’d had a “fantastic response”.

“A lot of the clients from Cedar Park have been going between the two,” she said.

“We are very lucky, both of them are doing fantastic.”

The second store allowed David and Lisa to employ five new staff.

Lisa said while there were some other newsagencies in town, it was a friendly business community.

“We all work in well together,” Lisa said.

The couple’s newsagency at Yeppoon Central is also centrally located on the way to Woolworths.

“Everyone pulls in and grabs the paper, lotto and off they go,” Lisa said.

Lisa said gone were the days where newsagencies were huge stores.

These smaller sized shops are known as “boutique newsagencies”.

“You don’t need such a big shop anymore or floor space, it just costs too much,” she said.

“People mainly want lotto, paper and a few gifts.”

The couple previously owned the butcher shop at Cedar Park for six years and Lisa is a born and bred Yeppoon girl.

Two stores might be the limit for now though.

“This will be it for us, we are quite happy with it,” Lisa said.

No matter what store you go into, Lisa assures you will be satisfied.

“We pride ourselves on customer service, whatever store you go into you will find the same friendly smile,” Lisa said.