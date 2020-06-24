New opportunities open in Tough and Tender project

A WAVE of opportunities has opened up for the region’s artists thanks to the first round of a new program.

The Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network’s Tough and Tender Beuaty Artist at-home residency program was launched in May.

It is the signature project for CQRASN and CQUniversity for 2020-21 and profiles the importance of the arts for creative response, resilience, recovery, memorialising and celebration in the wake of the tragic 2019 bushfires and COVID-19.

More stories:

Students take charge of the school

Students go virtual with Friday fun flash mob

Beaconsfield students stump Dr Karl Kruscelznicki

Hunters launches Mackay Boot it up Challenge

Round two of the project was launched in June with Mackay songwriter Will Blume among the many artists to take part in a month of online sessions and professional development presentations.

CQRASN Regional Arts Officer Julie Barratt said the response to the launch of the project had been overwhelmingly positive.

“The sessions have opened up new possibilities for the participating artists and has even led to the creation of some spectacular artworks,” she said.

A range of activities will take part place over the next 15 months with a culmination weekend in June 2021.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed